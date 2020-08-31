Araghchi in Vienna to attend JCPOA joint commission meeting

According to Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi, Araghchi is keen on consultations with heads of participating delegations.

He added that expert meetings of the JCPOA parties will also be held.

Gharibabadi noted that JCPOA joint commission meeting will get underway on Tuesday.

Araghchi is scheduled to hold meeting with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

