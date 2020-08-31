Aug 31, 2020, 8:57 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 84021334
0 Persons

Tags

Araghchi in Vienna to attend JCPOA joint commission meeting

Araghchi in Vienna to attend JCPOA joint commission meeting

Tehran, Aug 31, IRNA - Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi arrived in Vienna on Monday to participate in the joint commission meeting of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi, Araghchi is keen on consultations with heads of participating delegations.

He added that expert meetings of the JCPOA parties will also be held.

Gharibabadi noted that JCPOA joint commission meeting will get underway on Tuesday.

Araghchi is scheduled to hold meeting with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 4 =