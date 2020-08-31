Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 31

** IRAN DAILY

- US using ‘law of jungle’ against Americans: Zarif

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Tramp administration for using “all options on the table” against American protestors describing it as the “law of the Jungle.”

- Vienna to host JCPOA joint commission on Tuesday

The next meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in Vienna, Austria, on September 1.

- Iran's exports to Iraq more than early pandemic months: Businessman

Iran’s exports to Iraq are increasing compared to initial months of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East beginning late February said a senior Iranian businessman in charge of coordinating Iran-Iraq trade ties.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘We are the nation of martyrdom’

Thousands of tearful pilgrims, wearing gloves and face masks, flooded Iraq’s holy city of Karbala on Sunday to mark Ashura, one of the largest Muslim gatherings since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

- Nasrallah says Hezbollah will never recognize Zionist entity

Leader of the Lebanon’s Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the resistance movement’s commitment to rejecting the "Zionist entity” even if it gets recognized by the whole world, al-Manar local TV channel reported.

- AFC receives Iran’s bid to host Asian Cup 2027

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) received the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran’s bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Shahr Khodro, Bakhtiarizadeh part way

Iranian football club Shahr Khodro will not renew Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh’s contract for the new season of Iran Professional League (IPL).

- Tazieh represents Iranians’ culture of defending the oppressed and pacifism: actor Kurosh Zarei

Actor Kurosh Zarei, who is also the director of the Art Bureau’s Center for Dramatic Arts, has said that tazieh represents Iranians’ culture of defending the oppressed and their pacifism.

- U.S. not entitled to invoke ‘snapback’ mechanism, says top MP

The chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said the United States cannot invoke the so-called “snapback” mechanism.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Banks welcome fintechs' fee proposal

Contrary to authorized payment companies, banks have welcomed Iran’s Fintech Association's proposed fee system for online payment in which aggregators and service providers cover the network fees, which currently are paid by banks.

- Iran's trade with China hit $8.6b in seven months, down 40% YOY

Iran’s commercial exchanges with its biggest trading partner, China, hit $8.66 billion from January to July to register a 40.9% decline compared with the corresponding period of 2019.

- More working days at Mehran border terminal

Following negotiations between Iranian and Iraqi officials, business days at Mehran border terminal has increased from two to four days a week, says Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish