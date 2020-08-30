Zarif terms US' "all options on table" as law of jungle

"All options on the table" has long been a staple of US foreign policy," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

"It simply means the law of the jungle: disregard for a fundamental principle of int'l law: Non-Use of Force. Now, the Trump regime is using the same threat against Americans. A wake-up call? God willing," he added.

Earlier, Reuters quoted the acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf in an interview with ABC’s "This Week” as saying that: “All options on the table” to resolve violent protests in Portland, Oregon, including sending in federal law enforcement assistance."

Meanwhile, Portland Police wrote in its official Twitter account: "A political rally is caravanning throughout downtown Portland. There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests."

According to Reuters, One person was shot dead in Portland late on Saturday as protesters from rival groups clashed in the northwest U.S. city, which has seen frequent demonstrations for months over racial injustice that have at times turned violent.

