Afghan politician says prudence of Iran’s diplomatic apparatus defeated US

Mohammad Mukhtar Mufleh, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Afghanistan Party, told IRNA on Sunday that the hostile approach of the US Administration towards the Muslim World, along with its unilateral policies during Donald Trump tenure, has isolated Washington in the international arena more than ever.

He said that if the US president continues with this unilateral approach, the country will face repeated defeats in different economic and political areas.

Underlining the role of Iran’s foreign policy in the US defeat, the Afghan politician said that Iran reversed the US plot to create a hostile front against the Islamic Republic and disappointed the US in gaining approval of the UN Security Council for a draft resolution against Iran.

Mufleh said that Trump’s performance has turned him into the number one violator of International Law in the world.

The US administration has violated many international regulations the US itself used to contribute to making them into a law, the politician said.

Many of these regulations were binding for all the members of the international community while Washington sacrificed them for its own unilateral policies and excessive demands, he added.

The fact that only two UN Security Council member states voted for a US draft resolution against Iran, while two other member states voted against it and the rest 11 council members abstained, was a heavy defeat for the US administration, Mufleh said.

