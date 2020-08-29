Iran envoy: US' unilateralism undermining UNSC authority

"US's contempt for int'l law has reached a new low," he added.

US is in violation of JCPOA & UNSCR 2231; deliberately misinterprets 2231 & threatens UN members—including its closest allies—for standing up to bullying," Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account.

"#US's unilateralism is undermining UN. Council's authority is on the line," he added.

Earlier US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "Last week, the U.S. triggered the 30-day process to restore virtually all @UN sanctions on Iran after the Security Council failed to uphold its mission to maintain international peace and security. These sanctions will snap back at midnight GMT on September 20."

He noted: "If any member of the @UN Security Council introduces a resolution to continue sanctions relief, the U.S. will oppose it. If no resolution is introduced, the sanctions on Iran will still return on September 20. That’s how UNSCR 2231 works."

Meanwhile on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized US for sanctioning anyone and any entity that comes between US" and "its snapback, saying it does not understand law or UN.

"Maybe they can grasp this: You divorced the JCPOA in 2018. Your name on the marriage certificate is irrelevant," he added.

