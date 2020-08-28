Iran, Italy emphasize reinforcing cooperation

Both sides discussed bilateral and international issues in political and trade fields.

They also reviewed fighting coronavirus and Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Jalali referred to US’ illegal measures and the negative reaction of the international community especially members of the UN Security Council.

He stated that taking advantage of JCPOA interests is Iran’s absolute right but unfortunately the country has been deprived of its economic rights.

Meanwhile, Terracciano said his country supports solving issues in the framework of cooperation and multilateralism.

