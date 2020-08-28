Official: 112 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

So far, 21,249 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, she added.
Sadat Lari pointed out that 318,270 people out of a total of 369,911 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.
The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.
