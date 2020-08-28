China terms Pompeo’s claims as full of lies

In a twitter message on Friday, Chinese Mission referred to the US claims that whether or not a resolution to continue sanctions relief is introduced or sanctions on Iran will return and called them as a full lie.

The mission emphasized that "the US demand for invoking a snapback has no legal ground. It is nothing but a political show put on by the US itself. Letters sent by China, Russia, Iran, and others to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) President and E3 foreign minister statement on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) clearly expressed opposition of the international community to the US move."

Pompeo claimed that the United States has already triggered the mechanism to return UN sanctions against Iran and those embargos will snap back by September 20, 2020.

The US has officially halted participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018 and has put every effort to ruin the deal since then. It has unilaterally imposed severe economic sanctions against Iran to pressure the country into a better deal but Iran has chosen the path of maximum resistance against the US’ maximum pressure.

