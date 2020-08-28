Clock ticking just in Pompeo’s parallel alternative universe: Spox

Khatibzadeh noted that 13 members including President of United Nation Security Council (UNSC) have declared that America has no legal standing in the first place to recourse to 2231, as it is not a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) participant.

He added that the clock is ticking just in Pompeo’s parallel alternative universe.

This happens when an ex-spy master leads US diplomacy, he added.

The US States Department announced on Thursday that Iran’s sanctions will be brought back in September 20, 2020.

In reference to what he called "a big mistake done by the UN Security Council for not extending the arms embargo", Pompeo said in a twitter message, stressing that the US would impose all its sanctions on Iran.

The United States as a participant in JCPOA acts based on paragraph 10 in Resolution 2231 and the process of reversing the acts that were suspended following paragraphs 11 and 12 of that resolution begins, he said.

Meanwhile, France, Germany, and Britain have stated that they do not support the US snapback invocation against Iran.

