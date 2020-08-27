Iran, Syria stress boosting cooperation in infrastructure, economic fields

During the meeting, the two sides focused on enhancing cooperation between Tehran and Damascus in the areas of infrastructure and housing in addition to benefiting from the Iranian experience in the field of rapid construction of residential suburbs and water desalination plants, as well as opening wide prospects for cooperation in the fields of electricity, water resources, oil, technical education, rehabilitation, training and overcoming any obstacles to the implementation of the signed agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two sides.

Mahmoudzadeh pointed out the importance of increasing coordination and joint cooperation in all economic and investment sectors and activating the role of the private sector in the two countries to set up joint projects.

Arnous, for his part, stressed the importance of continuing joint work to promote the economic relations between the two friendly countries in the strategic and political fields that connect them in implementation of the directives of the two countries' leaderships.

