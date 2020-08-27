Iran expresses sympathy with Pakistan flood victims

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in his tweet on Thursday offered condolences to the families of Pakistan flood victims.

"Deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives due to heavy rains and floods,” he said.

The ambassador prayed Allah Almighty to forgive all those died in the flood-related incidents in Pakistan.

According to local media, torrential rains in various parts of the country, especially in the city of Karachi, have claimed more than 100 lives in recent days, destroying 1,000 homes.

Heavy rains continue even today in parts of Pakistan, and the local government in Karachi and some southern parts of the country has declared a state of emergency.

