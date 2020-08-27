Official: COVID-19 kills 117 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 117 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 21,137.

Some 2,190 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,063 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 367,796 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some of 316,638 whom have recovered or discharged from hospital.

Some 3,822 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,138,782 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

