Iranian border trade with neighboring states via 30 customs offices

Eslami made the remarks in a video conference with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

In the virtual meeting, Eslami underlined the importance of removal of any restrictions in order to boost trade between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Iranian borders are facilitators of trade relations with the neighboring states, the minister said, expressing hope that the volume of trade exchange with the friendly states including Turkmenistan would reach the previous level before the pandemic.

Eslami said that intimate and strategic talks between Iranian and Turkmen presidents indicate longstanding relations.

Referring to Turkmenistan's investment in one of southern Iranian ports, Eslami said it is among important issues of cooperation between the two countries.

He called for Turkmenistan cooperation for safely re-opening Sarakhs and Incheboron border terminals and remove obstacles to railroad link in border crossings.

Sarakhs, Bajgiran, Lotfabad and Incheboron are four land border crossings with Turkmenistan in east of the Caspian Sea and northeastern Iran.

The minister noted that Iran's foreign policy is based on developing cooperation, confidence-building and facilitating trade with the neighboring countries, in particular.

For his part, the Turkmen foreign minister said the two sides enjoy good situation in railroad transportation.

Meredov said that coronavirus pandemic have created restrictions on international borders.

In a related development, caretaker of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Hossein Modares Khiabani announced on July 5 that 80 percent of the border crossings have reopened and border trade is underway.

Khiabani said that 60 percent of the country's non-oil products are exported to 15 neighboring states.

