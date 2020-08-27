Iran, Russia, Turkey convene Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva

The meeting focusing on Syrian Constitutional Committee, ceasefire in Idlib and release of detainees was held on Wednesday.

At the beginning, Pedersen presented a report on the first round of talks on third session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and expressed hope that ceasefire in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib would extend.

The troika peace guarantors of Syria elaborated on peace process and humanitarian issues in the country.

Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji was present in the Geneva meeting to express Tehran's stance.

Khaji underlined the importance of respecting Syria's national sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

He also said Iran is determined to fight against terrorism in the region, in Syria in particular.

He stressed the need to solve the Syria crisis through inter-Syrian talks, and expressed Iran's readiness to support continuation of activities in the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Further, he called for lifting unjust unilateral sanctions on Syria and sending humanitarian aid to the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Khaji stressed the importance of implementation of agreements on Idlib ceasefire, expressing hope that sustainable peace would be restored in the Syrian province.

Syria has been suffering from unrest and terrorist acts since March 2011.

