Iran FM spox sympathizes with victims of flood in Afghanistan

In the wake of the floods in some areas of Afghanistan which resulted in casualties and damages to properties Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with Afghan people and government.

Heavy flood happened in Charikar town, northern Afghanistan but Afghan government has not yet released any report on the casualties and damages.

Afghan media reported that based on the evidence, 50% of the town was destroyed and 300 residential areas were dilapidated.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish