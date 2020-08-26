Russian envoy undermines US' attempts to trigger snapback mechanism

"There is no consensus in the #UNSC on #US attempt to trigger sanctions snapback," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"The majority of its members do not recognize US as a #JCPOA participant who can launch the relevant procedure. Therefore the President of the Council isn’t in the position to take further action," he added.

"Private view: it is regrettable that the US tried to trigger sanctions snapback without any justification and against elementary common sense," Russian diplomat said in a separate message.

He noted that "no sympathy, but no gloating. It was counterproductive not only for the US, but for the entire UN. It is high time to stop this endeavour".

Earlier on Tuesday, Indonesian Ambassador to the UN and the current president of the UN Security Council, Dian Triansyah Djani, said the Security Council was “not in the position to take further action” on the US snapback bid against Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Washington delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran to bring back sanctions in 30 days.

Referring to the process of restoration of sanctions against Iran, he added that "we are confident that the trigger mechanism will be implemented against Iran".

This is while, France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) announced in a statement that they will not support the US in snapback invocation against Iran which is incompatible with the current efforts to support Iran nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a statement that US objective is to destroy UNSCR 2231 and Iran nuclear deal, adding that the UNSC once again indicated the US isolation.

