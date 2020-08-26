FM Zarif : How can the world still take US foreign policy seriously?

"Thanks to @SecPompeo, we now know criteria for a country to be removed from—or included in—State Dept's terror list: Relations with Israel," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"World's No.1 nuclear threat, rights violator, illegal occupier & terror entity How can the world STILL take US foreign policy seriously?," he added.

According to Reuters' report, "Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday that he was not mandated to normalize ties with Israel, and the issue should not be linked to Sudan’s removal from a US state sponsors of terrorism list."

Zarif earlier seriously criticized US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his desire to flood the region with US weapons.

"Standing next to World's #1 nuclear threat, he (Pompeo) declares his desire to flood our region with even more US weapons—all while trying to impede lawful normalization of Iran's defense cooperation with the world," he added.

US media New York Times reported that Trump Administration is bypassing Arms Control Pact to sell large armed drones.

"The move has been opposed internally by arms control officials and lawmakers trying to limit the proliferation of such drones, especially in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," it added.

