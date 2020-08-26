US snapback bid, desperate attempt vis-a-vis global drive to multilateralism

Hosseini, the director of world studies project of the Center for Strategic Studies affiliated to presidential office, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA correspondent when asked to comment about the reasons behind the US unilateral endeavors in international relations.

He said that the US main reason for trying to invoke snapback on Iran nuclear deal – which aims to re-impose all the international sanctions on Tehran that were lifted in the wake of signing the accord in 2015 – is far from Iran and it rather intends to discredit the UN Security Council resolutions when they do not benefit the interests of the United States.

He added that the US aims to discredit the United Nations and its Security Council so that they will no longer be able to carry out their main duty which is maintenance of the international security with the help of all the member states.

All the world states are well aware of how the US plot can rattle the foundations of the International Law and stability and are therefore eager to stop the United States, Hosseini said.

He said that the US attempt with unilateralism is not just limited to Iran and is rather a case to test the international resolve in the face of pursuing the US unilateral goals.

