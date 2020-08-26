Rouhani: Iran's gains over US diplomatic campaign due to nation's resistance

The US defeat in the UN Security Council is due to resistance of the Iranian nation, otherwise, the enemy had attempted to bring Iran to its knees two years ago, Rouhani said in remarks to the meeting of the cabinet ministers.

Referring to enemies' conspiracies and pressures and the US that hatches new plots against Iran, he said that resistance of the Iranian nation defeated US in its diplomatic campaign against Iran.

The people tolerated all difficulties but they did not surrender, he said, adding that the enemy wanted to bring Iran to the brink of collapse.

The US draft resolution aimed to extend Iran arms embargo which is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) announced in a statement that they will not support the US in snapback invocation against Iran which is incompatible with current efforts to support Iran nuclear deal.

Indonesian Ambassador to UN and the current president of the UN Security Council, Dian Triansyah Djani, said on Tuesday the Security Council was “not in the position to take further action” on the US snapback bid against Iran.

President of the UN Security Council, Dian Triansyah Djani said on Tuesday that there is no consensus in the 15-member Security Council on the US bid to return all UN sanctions on Iran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish