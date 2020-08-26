Good neighborly ties, top on Iran’s foreign policy agenda: FM official

Baharvand made the remarks speaking during a ceremony in Zahedan to inaugurate provincial branch of the Foreign Ministry.

He said that the borders with the neighboring states should not be regarded as a line for separation but a point for connection, growth and economic development.

Underlining the role of bordering provinces, such as Sistan and Baluchestan, in creating connection and interaction with neighboring countries, the official said that ways to boost further cooperation with neighboring countries have to be explored.

Baharvand noted that Iran has good relations with Afghanistan and Pakistan, adding that security is key to bilateral relations that has to be boosted on the joint borders.

He also referred to the issue of water resources and said that Iran expects neighboring countries, Afghanistan in particular, to pay due attention to Iranian rights to the common water supplies.

