Award of Hiroshima Int'l Animation Festival goes to Iranian animations

The International Animation Festival Hiroshima is a biennial animation festival hosted by Hiroshima, Japan.

The festival was founded in 1985 by Association International du Film d'Animation or ASIFA as International Animation Festival for the World Peace.

'The Crab' narrates the story of a shy and isolated boy who is interested in being a member of theatre group at school but the only role which is suggested to him is the role of a crab.

‘Am I a Wolf’ also earlier received awards from Monstra International Film Festival, the 62nd Leipzig Festival in Germany and Animation Marathon festival in Greece.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish