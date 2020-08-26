Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 26

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: US can return to JCPOA instead of seeking new deal

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday if US President Donald Trump wants an agreement with Iran, he can come back to the 2015 nuclear deal that he abandoned two years ago.

- Zarif urges IAEA to remain impartial

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday urged the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) to remain impartial in its dealing with Iran.

- Hatami: Tehran, Moscow to begin new chapter in defense cooperation after end of arms embargo

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Tehran and Moscow will begin a new chapter in defense cooperation after the end of arms embargo on Iran in October.

- New protests hit U.S. cities after police brutality

Police faced off with hundreds of peaceful protesters ahead of a curfew in this city in Wisconsin Monday, as rage grew once more in the U.S. at the shooting of a black man by a white officer.

- U.S. Benefits From Terrorist Efforts Disrupting Syria: Russia

Terrorists operating in the vast desert area of central Syria continue to disrupt the region’s reconstruction, and the U.S. is the primary beneficiary, as it allows Washington to justify its continued illegal military deployment in the country’s northeast, a spokesman for the Russian military grouping in Syria said Tuesday.

- Kish Int’l Futsal Tournament Called Off

An international futsal tournament that was scheduled to take place in September has been called off.

- Iranian photographers win top prizes at Somoni exhibit in Tajikistan

Iranian photographers Amin Mahdavi and Mehrzad Maqsudian have won top prizes of the 1st Somoni International Exhibition of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

- Skocic’s future remains unclear in Iran football

Iran football faces multiple problems because of mismanagement over the past years.

- Tehran says won’t succumb to illegal requests over its nuclear program

Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi, who held talks on Tuesday with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, said Iran has not succumbed to illegal requests and will never succumb to such requests.

