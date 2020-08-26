UNSC president: US snapback bid not effective

President of the UN Security Council, Dian Triansyah Djani said on Tuesday that there is no consensus in the 15-member Security Council on the US bid to return all UN sanctions on Iran.

Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani was responding to a question from Russia and China on the issue during a meeting on the Middle East.

Russia's UN Ambassador thanks Ambassador Djani for this conclusion. The meeting was adjourned as the UNSC gathers privately

The ambassador of UK in UN said in this session: We do not support a snapback at this time; the US ceased to be a participant to JCPOA on May 18, 2018. But we share US concern about expiry of arms restrictions, which could have serious implications in Mideast.

Meanwhile, China's UN Ambassador said that he supports the conclusion of Indonesia to take no further steps on US invoking snapback.

Vietnam takes the UN Security Council floor, adding that "I want to reassure our support for your leadership, Ambassador Djani of Indonesia, we support the full implementation of UNSC 2231 and JCPOA, we are ready to foster dialog.

Ambassadors of South Africa ambassador in UN, Niger, Tunisia, St Vincent & Grenadines & South Africa said that they stand by their letter, saying that US is no longer a participant to JCPOA Iran Deal.

Belgium ambassador said, "you have my full support, Amb Djani and your team, we don't recognize US as a participant to JCPOA." lifting of arms embargo should not jeopardize the Iran Deal.

Germany's ambassador in UNSC said that US is not a party to Iran Deal, any decision or action to take, based on snapback clause of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, would also be devoid of any legal effect. We firmly want to protect JCPOA.

France said in reaction to US letter signed by Kelly Craft to invoke snapback on Iran Deal that no further steps can take place in the Security Council.

