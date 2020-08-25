Zarif calls for IAEA's unbiased, professional approach

The high-profile diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi in Tehran.

The cooperation of Iran and the Agency has always been according to the international commitments and in a technical and professional context, he underlined.

Iran has successfully cooperated with the IAEA in safeguards field, he said, adding that the cooperation can be pursued in this way.

Zarif expressed the hope that the cooperation would continue based on good intention, safeguard rules, and through resolving differences relying on mutual trust.

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, for his part, said that the Agency carries out its duties based on being unbiased and professional, as well as in the context of technical considerations.

He underscored that Iran-IAEA cooperation has benefited both sides, voicing the hope that the cooperation would be continued by dealing with a number of challenges.

Grossi, heading a delegation, arrived in Tehran on Monday night.

Earlier today, the IAEA chief in a message referred to his Tuesday meeting with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, saying both sides are working to reach agreement on safeguards verification activities.

