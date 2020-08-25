Veep: US' police brutality outcome of racist way of thinking

"The US brutalities in the tragic killing of the US black youth is rooted in historical hatred emanating from the racist thoughts and the human conscience condemns such brutalities both overtly and covertly," Jahangiri said in a message on Tuesday.

"Today the human community was once again shocked by witnessing the scene of tragic and painful murder of a black youth by the American police in front of his children; this level of brutality is rooted in the historic hatred and the racist thoughts which have become more prevalent during Trump's era. The presence of double standards throughout the world in dealing with such crimes is the most painful part of the story," he added.

The 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot by the US police late Sunday (August 23) afternoon. Blake's three sons saw the shooting, a lawyer for the family said.

After being rushed to a hospital, Blake was out of surgery and in stable condition, his father told media on Monday.

In a video taken by a bystander across the street from the shooting, Blake can be seen walking toward the driver's side of a grey SUV followed by two officers with their guns drawn at his back. Seven gunshot sounds can be heard as Blake, who appears to be unarmed, opens the car door, and a woman nearby jumps up and down in disbelief.

It was unknown whether the officers saw something inside the vehicle that caused them to fire on Blake. It was also not clear whether one or both officers fired their weapons.

Crowds gathered at the scene, and some protesters set fires and threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at police, prompting authorities to close public buildings. Activists said they were organizing another night of demonstrations for Monday night.

