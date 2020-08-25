Jahangiri congratulates Ukraine anniversary of independence

Jahangiri in his message expressed hope for strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.
Tehran, August 25, IRNA - First Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Ukraine.
