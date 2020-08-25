Aug 25, 2020, 5:22 PM
Jahangiri congratulates Ukraine anniversary of independence

Tehran, August 25, IRNA - First Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Ukraine.

Jahangiri in his message expressed hope for strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

