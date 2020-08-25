FM Spox terms IAEA reports as best reference for reducing Iran's JCPOA commitments

He said the officials of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran should present final and technical elaborations in this regard but definitely, all items of the five steps have been fully implemented.

Iran has precisely implemented what it has mentioned in line with reducing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments, he said, adding that uranium enrichment is done as needed.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on January 5, announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

It added that Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

