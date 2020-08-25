Ex-Pakistani envoy praises economic diplomacy of President Rouhani

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Asif Durrani said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is very much respected amongst the people of Iran and his policies have enjoyed wider acceptability in the country.

He said that despite multifaceted challenges, the government of President Rouhani has done much better for the welfare of the Iranian people.

"However, due to unjustified economic sanctions there are some hurdles in the economic uplift of the Iranian society," the former ambassador pointed out.

The expert added if there were no sanctions on Iran the government of President Rouhani could have achieved much more.

Asif Durrani further said that American sanctions are to be blamed for the economic vows of Iran which are hampering the performance of President Rouhani's government.

"No doubt Iran is passing through the most difficult phase of its revolutionary history due to these sanctions," he added.

The diplomat said that despite all these sanctions President Rouhani has performed well and strengthened economic diplomacy.

The expert on international affairs noted that it is very unfortunate that the US had left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and failed to fulfill its commitment towards the international agreement.

Durrani, praising the policies of President Rouhani, said that Mr. Rouhani has given social freedom to the people of Iran which makes him a popular President in the country.

