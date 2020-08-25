Salehi: Iran, IAEA open new chapter of cooperation

Speaking in his joint press conference with IAEA chief, Salehi said Iran-IAEA cooperation will be developed more than ever.

He hoped for the visit would satisfy both sides in a way that IAEA acts based on the Statute of the UN nuclear Agency and Iran in the framework of Safeguards Agreement and the additional protocol Iran accepted voluntarily.

Constructive talks were held and the IAEA is supposed to work professionally and independently and Iran is to work in the framework of its commitments.

He said that both sides discussed the outcomes of previous talks and are supposed to issue statement.

Enemies will not stay silent and we will foil their malicious measures, Salehi said.

Salehi said that they created nuisance for Iranian transparent nuclear program, we accept no demand beyond nuclear commitments and "we act based on our interests."

Grossi heading a delegation arrived in Tehran on Monday to confer with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, President Hassan Rouhani and other officials.

