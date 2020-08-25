Iranian student's project selected top in FISU online

The event was held in an online roundtable focusing on health and sports.

About 1,400 students attended the event.

Basiri together with students from Italy, Germany, UK, South Africa, Panama and Barbados were selected as winners.

Electronic FIFA competitions, chess and Budapest virtual tour were held on the sidelines of the event.

The Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire is responsible for the organisation and governance of worldwide sports competitions for student-athletes between the ages of 17 and 28.

