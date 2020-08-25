Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 25

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani hails boost in oil and gas extraction from joint fields, inaugurates major energy projects

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said the government has managed to increase oil and gas production from joint fields by six and 2.5 times, respectively.

- Zarif: Those with nukes won’t be allowed to trifle with IAEA

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States and Israel, as possessors of nuclear weapons, will not be allowed to play around with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its mission.

- Maduro thanks Iran for helping Venezuela’s oil industry overcome US sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday thanked Iran for helping the South American country overcome US sanctions on its oil industry.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran opens energy projects worth €4.7 billion

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday inaugurated three major energy projects carried out with 4.7 billion euros of investment.

- Pompeo reassures Netanyahu of Zionist regime’s ‘military edge’ over UAE

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that Washington would ensure the Zionist regime’s military ‘advantage’ in any future arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.

- Bayern defeat PSG to become European champions for sixth time

Bayern Munich have become kings of Europe for the sixth time as Kingsley Coman’s goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Lisbon, completing a fantastic season for the German giants and leaving their opponents still searching for the trophy they covet more than anything.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Book on tragedy of Ashura published after over 500 years

The Rawadat al-Shuhada (Garden of the Martyrs), a Persian book written over 500 years ago about the suffering and martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and other Shia martyrs at the Battle of Karbala on Ashura, has been published in its entirety.

- Para athletes’ health is our priority: Asbaghian

Head of Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian says that protecting the health of the athletes is a top priority for the federation.

- Washington ineligible to return UN sanctions: American professor

An American professor has said he is doubtful that Donald Trump would stop his “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran even if he is reelected in the November elections.

