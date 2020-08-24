Iran, Turkey discuss Syria in Geneva

Khaji, heading a high-ranking delegation, met Onal on the sidelines of the third meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee in Geneva on Monday.

During the meeting, the two diplomats reiterated respect for Syria’s national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity agreed upon by the Astana trend guarantor, and stressed the need to continue supporting the political process and Syrian-Syrian dialogue within the framework of the Constitutional Committee and the fight against terrorism.

Pointing to his last week’s visit to Syria and his meetings with the Syrian president and other officials, Khaji expressed Iran’s readiness to continue supports for the meetings of the Constitutional Committee without foreign interference.

Onal, for his part, voiced Ankara's readiness to continue negotiations within the framework of the Astana Process and to hold consultations with Iran on this issue and other regional subjects.

The Iranian and Turkish sides also expressed the hope that Syria’s Constitutional Committee would successfully go ahead with its plans.

