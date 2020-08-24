China opposes anti-Iran sanctions, pressures

"When the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, it forfeited its right as a JCPOA participant state and with that, the right to call for a snapback of sanctions," Lijian said addressing a Regular Press Conference on Monday.

"The letter by the 13 Security Council members opposing the US attempt to trigger sanctions snapback reflects the position of the vast majority of the Security Council membership and the wide consensus of the international community," he added.

"Once again it shows that unilateralism has no backing and bullying will not be allowed," Chinese diplomat reiterated.

"Pompeo calls US allies' decision incomprehensible and even threatens to sanction anyone who disagrees," Lijian noted.

"The way to resolving the Iranian nuclear issue is through equal dialogue and candid consultation, not sanctions, pressure or threat of force."

"We hope the US will heed the call of the most members of the international community and return to the correct track of upholding the JCPOA and Security Council resolutions," he said.

Earlier, China Permanent Mission to the United Nations in a message underlined that the US is ineligible to demand the UNSC snapback invocation against Iran.

"US letter does not constitute the "notification" specified in #UNSCR2231 and shall not be deemed as a trigger of snapback," it added.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) in a statement announced that they will not support the US in snapback invocation against Iran which is incompatible with current efforts to support Iran nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday criticized the US anti-JCPOA measures, saying that the US attempts to trigger snapback of sanctions will fail.

"The US has no right to exploit the United Nations to pursue its own interests and to spread hatred against Iran," she said.

