Zarif lashes out at Pompeo's desire to flood region with US' weapons

Tehran, Aug 24, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message seriously criticized US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his desire to flood the region with US weapons.

"Outlaw @SecPompeo has no qualms about violating his own country's laws," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

"Standing next to World's #1 nuclear threat, he (Pompeo) declares his desire to flood our region with even more US weapons—all while trying to impede lawful normalization of Iran's defense cooperation with the world," he added.

Earlier, US media New York Times reported that Trump Administration is bypassing Arms Control Pact to sell large armed drones.

"The move has been opposed internally by arms control officials and lawmakers trying to limit the proliferation of such drones, especially in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," it added.

