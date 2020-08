Earlier, the 8-minute animation had received an award at the Animation Marathon festival in Greece.

Also, the animation received the Golden Dove Award at the 62nd Leipzig Festival in Germany that was held on October 28-November 3, 2019.

The 18th International Animation Festival in Japan HIROSHIMA was held from 20-24 August 2020.

