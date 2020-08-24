Iran’s FM: Region suffering from democratic deficit

He made the remarks in the context of a series of online lectures via the account of Tehran University’s Faculty of World Studies on Instagram social networking service, noting that the people of those states contribute less in shaping their destiny.

Approximately all countries located in the west of the Persian Gulf have territorial disputes with their neighbors, he underlined.

Zarif further noted that the Arab states have differences with non-Arab states that even include Iran and Turkey.

UAE unable to purchase security from Zionist Regime

Elsewhere in his remarks, the high-profile diplomat underscored that the UAE is unable to purchase security from the Zionist Regime.

The UAE has resorted to the Zionist Regime for purchasing security while the regime itself cannot maintain its security, he added.

He termed geographical asymmetry as the region's second serious challenge, which has caused some countries like Iraq to attack its neighbors to take advantage of the resources.

Demographic imbalances and natural resources and wealth distribution are among the other challenges in the Gulf region, he pointed out.

