General Soleimani prevented ISIS to reach Europe, Iran parliament speaker says

Qalibaf said that "although the European countries are under pressure of the United States, they must follow an independent policy", adding that Switzerland's position is an exception because of its independent and unbiased policies. "In addition to expanding ties with Asia, we are interested in strengthening economic relations with independent European countries."

Pointing to the historical and friendly relations between the two countries and the need to develop economic relations between Iran and Switzerland, the Iranian parliament speaker said that "creating a financial channel between Switzerland and Iran is a good initiative, but we should try to increase the volume of economic relations through this channel on Health, food, and other fields".

Referring to the point that the United States is exerting pressure on the Iranian people by imposing severe sanctions; he added that "the US assumed that with the pressures it could create national difficulties in Iran, which is a false assumption and Iran's economic situation will be far better in the months ahead".

Leitner added that "the Swiss financial channel is ready and active, and part of it has been implemented, and we also believe that the function of this financial channel should be extended".

He, meantime, underlined the need to make efforts to attain full cooperation.

"We have a coherent, trust-based policy on mutual relations between Iran and Switzerland," the Swiss ambassador said.

Referring to the visit of a Swiss parliamentary delegation to Tehran, the ambassador added that "we want to strengthen cooperation and parliamentary relations between Iran and Switzerland."

