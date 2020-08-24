Iran producing 1 billion cm/d of gas, Pres. Rouhani says

President Rouhani made the remarks during a ceremony held for the inauguration of different national projects online on the occasion of National Government Week.

The Iranian president, meantime, referred to the self-sufficiency in gas production as the legacy of his government which will be passed on to the next government.

He said that gas production is a big industry along with oil production that produces clean energy and helps to the development of the country too.

The Iranian president also touched upon the government achievements in petrochemical production and said that when the next government begins its works next year, the country’s petrochemical production will be doubled.

President Rouhani also said that the country’s petrochemical production has grown from 56 million tons to 100 million tons.

The value of petrochemical products has increased from $11 billion to $25 billion, he added.

