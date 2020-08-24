Official: COVID-19 kills 133 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 133 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 20,776.
Some 2,245 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,132 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.
Sadat Lari noted that a total of 361,150 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 311,365 of whom have recovered or discharged from hospital.
Some 3,848 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.
She added that 3,062,422 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.
