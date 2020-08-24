Maduro says Caracas seeking to strengthen strategic ties with Tehran

Iran has implemented all programs it had and has been able to create a powerful energy industry in the past 40 years, said Maduro, calling for Iran-Venezuela strategic relations in energy and oil industry.

Saying that Iran has always supported Venezuela’s economic development and progress, he added after signing several agreements on manufacturing sector and social fields, the union between the two countries has grown up dramatically.

Regarding his Saturday’s remarks about looking into arms negotiations with Iran after the false claims made by Colombian President Ivan Duque, Maduro said that for defense purpose against the threats of the US and the neighboring country, he had ordered Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to explore all the capacities of Iranian military technology.

He also said that Duque intends to deviate the public opinion from the catastrophic health conditions his country has.

Madoro said Duque, with 35 years of massacre, may decide to do anything, but he is sure of Venezuela’s defense capabilities.

In May, Iran supplied Venezuela with five tankers of gasoline, leaving all the US threats null and void.

Also, in line with economic cooperation of the two countries, Iran has also opened its first chain-store named Megasis in Caracas. The store is 20,000 square meters and sells 2,500 Iranian products.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish