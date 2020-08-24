Zarif: IAEA Chief visit in line with transparency, cooperation with agency

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the consular services desk, Zarif said trigger mechanism is a false expression mentioned by US and as 13 other countries declared their opposition and the fact that the US has no right to use this mechanism.

He reiterated that working with IAEA serves transparency of Iranian nuclear program.

Based on the Fatwa issued by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, we will not produce nuclear weapons, Zarif said.

Referring to use of chemical weapons against Iran during Iran-Iraq imposed war, Iranian foreign minister said that Iran is victim of chemical weapons but has never used them.

Iran has always been ready for negotiating with the IAEA, Zatif stated.

We will not let those [Zionist regime and the US] who are against IAEA's objectives and are disturbing peace and security in the region by stockpiling nuclear weapons so that they stood up to the IAEA goals.

Elaborating on the latest talks with South Korea on Iran's demands, Zarif said we are waiting for Korean banks and companies to pay arrears to Iran.

We will pursue the issue through different paths one of which is negotiations but legal procedures are also open.

Commenting on the inauguration of consular services desk in Foreign Ministry, Zarif said it used to provide the applicants with services with regard to documents but now it expanded to all kinds of consular services.

