Persian Gulf University signs 18 MoUs with foreign universities

‪Abdolmajid Mosleh said in an interview with IRNA that one of the achievements of the Persian Gulf University, which has been particularly developed under the Government of 'Initiative and Hope', is moving towards the international arena by international cooperation on science and technology.

In this regard, for the first time in 2017, this university started giving admission to foreign students and and so far 104 foreign students have been admitted, Mosleh added.

He pointed out the cooperation and exchange of university teachers and students with University of Leoben, in Leoben Austria, adding that universities from Austria, Germany, Spain, Australia, India, Georgia, Canada and other countries have signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Persian Gulf University.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish