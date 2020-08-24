Aug 24, 2020, 10:12 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83920231
0 Persons

Tags

VP: Iran welcomes joint venture investment of Turkish private sector

VP: Iran welcomes joint venture investment of Turkish private sector

Qazvin, Aug 24, IRNA - Iranian Vice President and Head of the Budget and Planning Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said on Monday that the Government welcomes joint venture investment of Turkish private sector in Iran.

Speaking in a meeting with Turkish investors in 'Caspian Industrial Town' in Qazvin Province, Nobakht said that the Government contributes to foreign investment by preparatory and infrastructural facilities.

He added that 'AGT' company will be able to take advantage of the provincial capacities for processing its products.

He vowed for removal of customs barriers in 'Caspian Industrial Town'.

He reiterated that all legal supports will be provided for this company.

According to its official website, AGT; (Technology That Develops the Wood) which started its activities in Antalya in 1984 with the dream of processing and developing the wood specifically for individuals and institutions with developing technology, operates today as one of the world's leading companies in the furniture components industry.

"In its modern production facilities established in Antalya Organized Industrial Zone on a total area of 450 thousand square meters; AGT provides service to the furniture and decoration sectors with MDF, MF MDF, Panel, Profile production and it also provides service to the construction sector with flooring and skirting board production."

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 2 =