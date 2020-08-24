Aug 24, 2020, 8:40 AM
FM spox: Foreign Ministry protects Iranians' interests beyond borders

Tehran, Aug 24, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saaed Khatibzadeh said in a twitter message to mark National Government Week that the diplomatic apparatus protects Iranians interests beyond borders.

In his Twitter message which was released on the occasion of national government week, Khatibzadeh said that relentless efforts in line with fulfilling people's demands is a great service.

He paid tribute to martyrs Mohammad Ali Rajaei (former president) and Mohammad Javad Bahonar (former prime minister).

On August 30, 1981, a bomb explosion claimed the lives of top officials, including the then-president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

President Rajaei's government was only in office for 29 days.

The terrorist group Mojahedin-e Khalgh Organization (MKO) was responsible for the 1981 attack.

