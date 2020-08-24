Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 24

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: IAEA chief’s visit to Tehran not linked to US move at UNSC

Iran said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UN’s atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called “snapback” sanctions on Iran.

- US governance model an utter failure: Iran’s Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Sunday the United States’ model of governance has proven “an utter failure,” and human values have taken the biggest hit in America.

- Iran, Russia joining hands in countering US unilateralism: Defense minister

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Sunday Iran and Russia have been spearheading a joint effort during past years to counter US unilateralism in the region.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Do not tie Iran’s future to outside factors

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Iran’s future should not be tied to a near-term lifting of sanctions or the outcome of the U.S. presidential election to bring relief to the country’s economy.

- Hezbollah ready to make sacrifices to defend Lebanon: Nasrallah

Hezbollah’s secretary general says the resistance movement is ready to make sacrifices to defend Lebanon and protect its national interests.

- Azmoun score helps Zenit win Tambov

Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun scored against Tambov in a match Zenit won 4-1.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Coronavirus domino effect: Resistance filmfest to go online

Coronavirus exerted its domino effect on the Resistance International Film Festival as the organizers announced on Sunday that the 16th edition of the event will go online due to a spike in the virus cases in the country.

- Payam Heydari to referee Hazfi Cup semis

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) announced that Payam Heydari will referee the 2020 Hazfi Cup semi-final between Esteghlal and Persepolis.

- Lavrov: U.S. move to return UN sanctions on Iran ‘will produce no result’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the United States’ attempt to trigger snapback mechanism and restore all sanctions on Iran might trigger a serious scandal at the UN Security Council and eventually undermine its authority.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Exporters transfer home $2.5 billion

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran said exporters transferred home $2.5 billion before the July deadline set by the regulator.

- Iranian fintechs propose a way out of payment fee quandary

Iran’s Fintech Association has proposed a new fee system for online payment in which payment aggregators and payment service providers cover the network fees, which are currently paid by banks.

- Deliberations on fiscal 2021-22 budget commence

The Plan and Budget Organization held the first meeting of the so-called Headquarters for the Fiscal 2021-22 Budget on Saturday evening.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish