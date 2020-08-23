Infamous terrorist hunted down by Iran's border guards in southeastern province

"َAfter being informed of the presence of the outlaws in Saravan region, the border guards pinpointed their hideout and took control of the region by dispatching several operational teams," BrigadGeneral Goudarzi said.

"The terrorists fired at the border guards and were attempting to flee to the heights of the region, but one of the terrorists who had earlier this year injured one of the border guards in Saravan was killed after proper operational tactics and high volume of fire by the Iranian forces," he added.

Brigadier General Goudarzi said that weapons, munition and telecommunications equipment were seized from the terrorist,

"Several terrorists were also severely injured in the clashes and fled to the heights of a neighboring state," he added while pointing out that arresting them is on the border guards’ agenda.

