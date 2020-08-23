Kamalvandi: IAEA chief's visit to Iran to focus on Safeguards issues

He said that he will also discuss issues pertaining to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the related protocols.

He also noted that the volume of the heavy water produced in Iran amounts to over 3 tons parts of which is exported to a number of European countries.

The official also stressed that security investigations have proved that the recent incidents in Natanz were act of sabotage.

He said what is sure to say is that there has been an explosion in Natanz but how it happened, what ammunition was used and other details are the items which will be announced in proper time by security officials.

Referring to the Monday visit of the IAEA chief to Iran, he hoped that it would help remove the concerns both sides have.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi, on Saturday, wrote on his Twitter account that “in line with the ongoing interactions and cooperation between Iran & IAEA and based on Iran’s invitation, Rafael Grossi will visit Iran next week.”

“Iran is one of the main partners of the Agency and we hope this visit will lead to reinforced mutual cooperation”, he further noted.

Meanwhile, Grossi, too, tweeted that “I will travel to Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to address outstanding questions related to safeguards in Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue. It is necessary".

1424

