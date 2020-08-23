UAE-Israeli normalization of ties serious threat to regional security: Iranian MPs

The statement said that Abu Dhabi's action is another betrayal to the Muslim ideal and primarily Palestine, which has faced serious and extensive opposition from all Palestinian people and Palestinian leaders, groups and has followed the widespread conviction of the Muslim world.

The UAE rulers have not only signed a peace agreement with the Zionist regime but also acted as a tool for the child-killing regime's domination in the region in a blatant betrayal and have also been the basis for normalizing the regime's relations with some other countries, which means putting the fate of the Islamic Ummah to the hands of the enemies, the statement added.

It reiterated that Abu Dhabi's rulers should know that this shameful agreement is doomed to failure and will have a heavy cost to the country.

3266**2050

