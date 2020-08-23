COVID-19, restrictions of Moharram rituals in Iran

According to the announcement of the Hormuzgan Islamic Development Organization, the indigenous and traditional mourning rituals and other forms of gathering for mourning are prohibited in the Province.

The legacy of Alam Ghardani in Minab is about 400 years old and one of the most valuable traditional and religious traditions of the southern part of the country, which is held every year on the eve of the fifth day of the month of Moharram with special effects in Minab city.

A special ceremony named Chak Chakoo is the oldest ritual among Hormuzgan people which is still common.

The rituals of Hejle Gardani, Hanabandan, Patabouti are also held at the night of Tasu'a and Ashura and people of Hormuzgan province perform it with a special passion during Moharram.

Taziyeh Khani is also a type of expression of the event of Karbala event and the courage of Imam Hussein and his companions who have been considered in Hormuzgan province since the Qajar era and its main source is in Minab city.

The most important executive center of Taziyeh Khani in Hormuzgan province is Minab, Bandar Abbas, Fin, Rezvan, Ghareh, and Hormuz island which is held in the first decade of Moharram and the ceremony is held in some areas in the lunar month of Safar.

Hosseini's Ghariban dinner ritual is on the night of the 11th of Moharram that mourners would walk in groups holding a lighted candle in their hands and grief in memory of Karbala captives.

During the ceremony, features and objectives of Ashura uprising were elaborated and elegies were recited on the sad occasion.

Imam Hossein (AS) and 72 of his loyal companions were martyred on Ashura in the battle of Karbala against the second Umayyad caliph, Yazid I, in 680 AD. The Imam was killed after he refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant ruler who was distorting Islamic teachings.

The mourning services have been in place worldwide since the beginning of Moharram during which Ashura marks the climax of the processions.

The annual Moharram ceremonies symbolize the eternal and unwavering stance of truth against falsehood and humanity’s struggle against injustice, tyranny, and oppression, as Imam Hossein (PBUH) was martyred for its cause.

