Supreme Leader: Iran's economy should not to be linked to foreign developments

The Supreme Leader attended the meeting to hear the reports offered to the ongoing session by President Hassan Rouhani and some of his ministers.

Ayatollah Khamenei used to receive the cabinet ministers on the occasion of National Government Week every year, but, the meeting was held online this year due to the safety health protocols of the coronavirus pandemic.

The following is an excerpt of the statements his eminence made at this meeting:

"Government Week is an occasion for reporting this year’s governmental services and examining weak and strong points. Speak directly to the people. Tell them about both your achievements and shortcomings, both what you were able to achieve and what you should have done but did not."

"Try to finish projects the administration promised to do: projects to construct 600,000 homes, projects of the Ministry of Power and Energy, construction of refineries, measures for knowledge-based companies and actions for combating coronavirus. All should be pursued seriously."

"National production is key to employment, welfare, reducing inflation, and increasing the power of the national currency. An obstacle to production is unneeded imports such as luxury products. Last year, half a billion dollars were spent to import luxury US mobiles. The government must stop this."

"The US model for running society is a failed model. Human values such as health, justice, and security are trampled on in the US the most. They admitted in their electoral campaigns that 1 out of 5 US children is hungry. Plus, the rate of insecurity and crimes is very high in the US."

"Murder, warmongering and creating insecurity are common actions carried out by the Americans in Syria, Palestine, and Yemen, and before that in Iraq, Afghanistan, and areas such as Vietnam and Hiroshima."

"The fact that the US is headed by people who are a source of humiliation for that country is another sign of the defeat of western models and the decline of western civilization in the world."

